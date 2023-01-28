Catherine VanVooren is returning to Coatesville Area School District as its new superintendent.

The school board held a special meeting Jan. 17, where board members in attendance unanimously voted to appoint VanVooren to the district’s top post at a base starting salary of $215,000.

VanVooren has been serving as director of student services in School District of Springfield Township, Montgomery County, for the past six years.

She worked in the Coatesville Area School District for 10 years as a principal and director of student services, and she also was an assistant principal at the elementary, intermediate and high school levels.

VanVooren will begin her three-year contract with the 5,400-student Coatesville Area district in Chester County on or before Feb. 27, with a contract end date of June 30, 2026.

She takes the helm at a challenging time in the district. Coatesville Area was in the spotlight earlier in the school year because of threats of violence and incidents of violence between students.

The district is facing fiscal challenges as well. The district operates a $208 million budget. At this time, a master facilities task force is preparing to make recommendations on how to improve operations.

Preliminary recommendations call for closing some of the district’s 10 school buildings, renovating others and redistricting students to meet the new format. Costs could range from $150 to $165 million.

Prior to starting, VanVooren will be sworn in at the Chester County Courthouse before a judge of the Court of Common Pleas.

The employment contract appended to the meeting agenda specifies annual raises tied to the base pay rate of the then-current Act 1 index or 3%, whichever is higher. Performance increases of up to 3% per year are also detailed in the agreement.

The search for a new superintendent began last year after the resignation of superintendent Tomas Hanna. Richard Dunlap had been serving as substitute superintendent while Hanna was on family leave. After Hanna gave notice of his resignation, Dunlap was named interim superintendent in June 2022 while the search for a permanent replacement took place.

The search, conducted with the assistance of the Chester County Intermediate Unit, began with a pool of 30 candidates. After screenings and interviews, the group was narrowed to 10, then four, then two before the final selection of VanVooren.

School board President Robert Fisher thanked the Intermediate Unit and its executive director George Fiore for assistance in conducting a thorough and fair search, which was provided at no charge to the district.

Board member Brandon Rhone took time to thank Dunlap for his service as interim superintendent. “Thank you for your many hours and your expertise,” he said.