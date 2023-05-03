At its April 24 meeting, the Coatesville Area school board heard a presentation on financing options for its master facilities plan.

A presentation prepared by RDC Capital Markets explained bond options that could be available to the district to fund the $255 million construction plan. Because the district has a Moody’s rating of B-1, which is lower than the typical investment grade, the firm recommended purchasing bond insurance to secure better interest rates for the district’s bond issue.

Because of the large scope of the project, the funding could be done in three bond issues. Bond proceeds would be held until needed for the actual construction costs. The first bond issue in August 2023 would be $85 million to start the project, followed by issues in January 2025 and May 2026, with project completion anticipated in July 2029.

To pay for the debt service, the district would need to add 0.6 mills to its tax rate each year for eight years with an aggregate of 4.8 mills total.

The current tax rate for the district is 41.219 mills. For the taxpayer with a median assessed property value of $122,000, this translates to an additional $74 each year. The aggregate increase after eight years would be $585.

Property values in the district vary greatly. For a home assessed at $100,000, there would be a $60 increase each year. The homeowner with a property assessed at $200,000 would pay an additional $120 per year, and a $300,000-assessed property value results in an additional $180 each year.

These increases are for additional debt service only and do not cover any other increase in the district’s budget.

Following this presentation, the board heard an update on the 2023-24 budget and approved the proposed budget for the coming year.

At this time, the budget projects $219.3 million in expenses and $212.7 million in revenue at the current tax millage rate, leaving a gap of $7.2 million. Between now and the final approval of the budget June 13, the district will try to narrow that gap and determine how it will close the gap using the district’s fund balance and any tax increase.

The budget will be available for inspection starting 20 days before the scheduled final approval.