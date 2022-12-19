At the conclusion of the Dec. 13 school board meeting, board President Robert Fisher announced that the board is close to hiring a new superintendent.

The search for a new superintendent began earlier this year after the resignation of Superintendent Tomas Hanna. Richard Dunlap had been serving as substitute superintendent while Hanna was on family leave. After Hanna gave notice of his resignation, Dunlap was named interim superintendent in June while the search for a permanent replacement took place.

Fisher explained that the search began with over 30 applicants. The pool was reduced to 10 after resumes and applications were screened. Applicants in that group were individually interviewed by the board and the top four selected for further examination. After that group was narrowed to two, an individual was selected for the position.

The search was assisted by the Chester County Intermediate Unit at no cost to the district.

The future superintendent was not named at this time while contract negotiations are still underway. Fisher indicated that after a contract agreement is reached, the board will call a special meeting to make the appointment. The action will be followed by a meet and greet session for the public.