Prior to the start of the July 12 Coatesville Area school board meeting, the facilities committee reviewed a districtwide facility assessment and master plan that proposes closing Caln and East Fallowfield elementary schools, adding rooms to existing buildings to eliminate use of temporary trailers, and returning the campus of Coatesville Area Intermediate High School to grades 6-8 and the campus of Coatesville Area High School to grades 9-12.

Rough cost estimates project $3 million to $4 million for renovations at Kings Highway Elementary School; $7 million to $8 million at Reeceville Elementary School; and $135 million for renovations at North Brandywine Middle School.

In addition, reconfiguration of Coatesville Area Intermediate High School and the Coatesville Area Senior High School could total $143 million for both buildings.

“This is just the beginning of a very public process that will take course over this upcoming school year to consider these options to make recommendations,” Interim Superintendent Richard Dunlap said.

The presentation first looked at the condition of existing facilities and identified those that need the most attention at the highest cost in the next one to five years. The highest consideration goes to East Fallowfield Elementary, South Brandywine Middle School, North Brandywine Middle School, Kings Highway Elementary School and Caln Elementary School.

Looking at the top priority buildings only, and phasing of projects, costs for the next five years could cost $100 million, with another $64 million in the 5- to 10-year range.

A larger committee with representation from across the community will be formed and a variety of options considered before a recommendation is made to the board.’

In the full board meeting new positions were created for a district security officer, four to six climate coaches and two additional police officer positions.