Coatesville Area School Board held a special meeting Dec. 21 to approve a new four-year contract with the teachers’ union.

The collective bargaining agreement is the result of months of negotiations between the Coatesville Area Teachers Association and the school board’s negotiating team.

Association President Scott Polk and the union’s chief negotiator, Kathy Elicker, both spoke during the public comment period, thanking the board and particularly board members Robert Fisher, Andrew Finkbohner and Amelia Mills.

“I feel like we have had very productive meetings,” Elicker said. “We are here to support the board, and we thank you for supporting your teachers.”

The new 70-page contract runs through the 2025-26 school year. Wages are outlined on a chart that has seven columns for increasing levels of education from a bachelor’s degree to a master’s degree plus 60 additional credits. There are 18 rows teachers advance through, typically moving one row per year.

Annual salaries on the charts will change each school year of the contract. From the 2022-23 school year to 2023-24, most blocks increase by $834. In 2024-25 most blocks increase by $973, and in the 2025-26 school year most blocks increase by $1,040.

Because teachers typically move to a new row each year, annual salary increases increase beyond the base increases each year. As an example, a teacher at the first block on the chart for a bachelor’s degree has a 2022-23 school year salary of $49,700. That teacher moving to the next row at the 2023-24 rate would earn $51,534. In the following year, after advancing to the third row the same teacher would earn $53,507. In the final year of the contract 2024-25 the teacher would advance to the fourth row and earn $55,547. Taking continuing education classes to earn an advanced degree and credits directly related to their teaching field advances teachers along the columns of the chart, also increasing their salaries.