With its 10 schools closed for the school year by state order because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Coatesville Area School District launched a districtwide remote learning program for its 5,456 students on April 14 in Chester County.

Rita Perez, director of pupil services, told the school board and more than 70 citizens who met and asked questions during a meeting broadcast on YouTube that teachers are working between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. each day. They are offering live and recorded lessons and students are participating at home on district-issued Chromebooks.

Perez said the socioeconomic divide widens during a pandemic, and this week wireless hotspots and Chromebooks were being distributed to some families. The percentage of participating students is not yet known. However, Perez said teachers are working to help parents and guardians get every student online and learning.

Elementary students will receive report cards, but the district is considering implementing pass/fail grades for secondary students. She said the district will find a way to honor its seniors, scheduled to graduate June 12.

Currently the school district also is distributing 2,804 free student grab-and-go breakfasts and lunches each day.

Budget and transportation

During the meeting, Charles Linderman, interim business manager, said he will present a 2020-21 preliminary budget calling for no tax increase on April 28.

Administrators have worked to cut up to $13.2 million in seven areas, and the proposed budget stands at $179.1 million. However, with anticipated decreases in areas such as earned income and real estate taxes, Linderman still anticipates a budget gap of $3.2 million.

The school board also is getting advice from RBC Capital Markets with an eye toward refinancing some outstanding debt to ease its budget and provide funds for capital projects such as roof repairs.

Linderman and Interim Superintendent Rick Dunlap Jr. also reported they used the emergency powers granted to them by the board in March to join county school districts in hiring an attorney to renegotiate their transportation contract with the Krapf Group. Dunlap said the district will pay 87% of its current transportation contract. Krapf will continue to pay bus drivers.