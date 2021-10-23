Coatesville Area school board engaged in a lively discussion regarding its policy on home education programs for students living in the district during its Oct. 12 policy committee meeting.

According to current district policy, home-schooled students are permitted to attend the Technical College High School at Brandywine Campus (TCHS).

“I have a problem with continuing to allow home-school students to attend TCHS with the school district paying for it in the financial turmoil we’re in,” said board President Robert Fisher, noting concern over additional transportation costs required for home-schooled students enrolled in TCHS.

Fisher emphasized multiple times throughout the meeting that the discussion which ensued around the topic was only to begin writing policy and would not be voted on at the board meeting. No immediate changes would be made.

Brenda George, director of pupil services in special education, said nine home-schooled students are participating in TCHS programming. George recommended that policy revisions allow TCHS students to complete the remainder of their program. The board concurred with her recommendation.

“We have some students that are transferred home. Some students drive to the campus to get the bus, some students drive to TCHS. But we have a couple students that are taken to their houses,” George said.

Fisher expressed his belief that the transportation service being offered to home-schooled students was not equitable with the transportation offered to students enrolled full time in the district.

“A parent has the right to home-school their child, so this is not about a parent’s choice,” Fisher said. “This is about what’s economically and educationally correct for the students that currently attend our high school.”

Board member Amelia Mills said it “breaks our hearts when we have to cancel a program because we don’t have money.”

Another board member, Andrew Finkbohner, voiced his concern with discontinuing the opportunity for home-schooled students to enroll in TCHS. Finkbohner said, “If there’s an opportunity to enhance a child’s education, I feel that we should allow it.”

The next school board meeting is Oct. 26.