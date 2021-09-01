Coatesville Area School District school board has approved a universal masking order for students and staff regardless of vaccination status.

The school board voted 4-2 in favor of the mask mandate at its Aug. 24 meeting, and the order is in effect until further notice.

Parents voiced concerns regarding a universal masking order during public comment. Several parents expressed concerns over the mental and emotional well-being of their children if a masking order were to be instated. Others shared their concern over what would happen if the district chose to operate mask-optional in light of the delta variant.

“While we love them individually, our responsibility is for the group,” Amelia Mills, board member, said in favor of the universal mask order.

The district is monitoring county-wide case counts as they make decisions for Coatesville Area School District based on information provided by the Chester County Department of Health.

Board member Andrew Finkbohner spoke in opposition to the masking order stating, “I think it’s important to clarify what information we are looking at. Are we looking at within our own house or are we looking at Chester County in its entirety?”

Finkbohner said, “As somebody who, everything I do revolves around ‘what does the data say?’ I can’t vote yes to mandating masks with incomplete data and based off county rates, not Coatesville rates.”

The administration and board plan to monitor COVID-19 case counts in Chester County and adjust policy as needed.

The district began the 2021-22 academic year on Aug. 30.

The board’s next meeting is Sept. 14 at Coatesville Area High School.