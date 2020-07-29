Coatesville Area school board approved a health and safety plan during its July 28 virtual meeting, as fears to reopen district schools amid the pandemic are growing.

Comparing parent surveys taken in June and July, school officials said there is an increase in concern among community members about students returning to school. In the latest survey, 23% were uncomfortable and 36% very uncomfortable with the idea of students returning to classrooms.

Out of four options described, the district approved a plan to start school on time in a virtual format, with the hope of transitioning to a staggered schedule of online and in-person classes by the end of the first marking period, Nov. 5.

The plan, as laid out by district superintendent Tomas Hanna, allows families to opt for a gradual return to in-person education for special education students, English language learners and others who may need extra learning support. It will be up to families if they wish to take this option or not.

The timing of the return to in-person classes will depend on multiple data sources including infection rates. Returning to class in person will not be mandated. “Parents have the option to remain fully remote,” Hanna said.

The district plans on issuing weekly status updates as the opening day for students, Aug. 31, approaches. Residents who have questions may contact the district by email at casdreturns@casdschools.org.