The Coatesville Area school board on June 9 gave final approval to a $175.9 million budget for the 2020-21 school year and said it will soon announce a new superintendent.

Board President Robert Fisher said during the remote meeting that board members considered input from the community in screening 21 applicants for superintendent and are conducting final interviews with three educators he called “excellent candidates.”

Since last August, Interim Superintendent Richard Dunlap Jr. has led the cash-strapped district through painful budget discussions and staff furloughs. He set his sights on attracting students back to Coatesville from charter schools and took the case for charter school funding reform to Harrisburg while also overseeing the launch of an online learning program in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fisher thanked both Dunlap and former Interim Business Manager Chuck Linderman for their “tireless work in balancing the budget with no tax increase.”

Taxes will remain at 38.2018 mills, with taxpayers paying $3.82 per $100 of assessed value. The realty transfer tax will stay at 0.5%, and the local service tax will remain $5.

Dunlap said the budget includes funds for life skills and learning support classes on campus, which he said should attract families back to Coatesville while saving about $10 million in tuition paid to other schools.

The school board also took a look at what the fall reopening might look like. Dunlap said the district is expecting $1.3 million in government coronavirus aid funding and a $718,000 disaster grant to help it put safety measures in place. Dunlap said Coatesville will likely have a blended opening, with some remote learning and some in-person classes.

The board also approved paying food service workers to continue the district’s breakfast and lunch program through the summer.