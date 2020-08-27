Saying they appreciate the passion he has for both Coatesville and its residents, Coatesville City Council members on Aug. 24 unanimously appointed James Logan its new city manager.

Logan, assistant city manager for the past two years, fills a vacancy created by Michael Trio’s retirement after five years guiding the city. Logan has a background in business development, project management, community building and workplace training.

During the past two years he has worked to foster new businesses, redevelop the city’s parks and vacant properties, and with community groups as he encouraged people to choose to live and work in Coatesville and help clean it up.

City Council, which met in executive session prior to the meeting for real estate and personnel issues, did not announce the terms of Logan’s contract. Logan’s office did not answer a reporter’s telephone calls or emails asking for details.

Logan will have a full schedule of problems to solve, according to officials and executives who addressed City Council during their remote meeting. Some businesses have opened despite the pandemic, including theater company Revival Productions, now at 17 N. Church St.

However, James DePetris, CEO of DEPG Associates, said PECO has been five months behind in electrical work needed for the streetscapes project at the intersection of routes 30 and 82, and he asked the city to help lobby for PECO’s attention.

DePetris, who also previously announced his plans for an Arooga’s Grille House and Sports Bar franchise at the former Coatesville Cultural Society building, reported financing for that project is now stalled because of pandemic social distancing requirements for restaurants. He said he hopes the project can move forward in 2021.

Coatesville residents — including young students learning at home — are also being challenged during the pandemic, according to Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan. She said there has been a 16% increase in domestic violence police calls in Chester County overall, but a 33% increase in Coatesville.

Sgt. Rodger Ollis of the Coatesville Police Department confirmed after the meeting there were 71 domestic disturbance calls in Coatesville in 2019, and 101 calls in July 2020. Call volume from March through June 2020 also showed slight increases.

Both Ollis and Ryan said they are very concerned about the uptick. Ollis, who serves on the board of the county’s Domestic Violence Center, said police are improving assessment screening on domestic disturbance calls.

The Coatesville Redevelopment Authority on Aug. 17 extended the $11,000-a-month lease the firm Michels Corp. has on The Flats property on Lincoln Highway as the authority continues to look at business proposals for the site.

The authority is also this month selling two downtown properties to developers. The former Coatesville Record newspaper building at 204 Lincoln Highway East is slated to become a restaurant with office space, and a vacant lot at 731 Lincoln Highway East will house a food truck business.

