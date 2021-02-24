Coatesville Area School District has unveiled plans for students and staff to return fully to in-person classes, tentatively starting March 15.

New COVID-19 recommendations expected from the Chester County Health Department will cut social distancing between students from 6 feet to 3 feet, school officials said during the Feb. 24 board meeting.

This change means more students can fit into each classroom, making the return from hybrid class scheduling possible. However, the county’s transmission rate will need to stay low for three consecutive weeks for this to happen.

Parents will still have the option to remain with 100% virtual learning, but if they choose this option, they are committing to it for the remainder of the school year. The district is asking parents to return the commitment forms as soon as possible so the district can plan for space to accommodate students returning to classrooms.

“We feel it is increasingly important to get our kids back in school. We are very hopeful,” board member Amelia Mills said.

Under the new plan, the district cannot return to its current hybrid model if COVID-19 case numbers go back up. Instead they would have to go to all virtual classes.

In preparation for the return, the administration is doing walk-throughs at the school buildings to see how furniture should be arranged and make sure all necessary items are on hand. Schools will be equipped with back up masks, face shields and hand sanitizer.

Final approval for the move is expected at the school board’s next meeting March 9.

Graduation

High School Principal Michele Snyder presented two options for this year’s graduation ceremonies, planned for June 10 in the district stadium. In the event of bad weather, the rain date would be June 11.

The first option splits the graduating class alphabetically into three segments having separate ceremonies at 10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. The second option divides the students into two groups with ceremonies at 11:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Under the first plan, there would be about 150 graduates in each session, and a student would have six tickets for family and friends to attend. Under the second plan, there would be about 240 students per session with four tickets per student.

The district is trying to retain as much of school tradition as possible for seniors, including the senior prom. Instead of an indoor prom, school officials propose an outdoor prom under a large tent on campus. The prom parade would still take place, but there would be no spectators allowed. Instead, the event would be livestreamed for viewers.

In other business, the board announced the district’s new comprehensive plan will be posted online at casdschools.org for 28 days for public review and comment. Comments can be made by email to CompPlan@casdschools.org.