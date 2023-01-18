When: Clay Township supervisors meeting, Jan. 9.

What happened: Supervisors unanimously approved an agreement for a grant from Lancaster County’s American Rescue Plan Act fund. The grant is in the amount of $150,000. The $150,000 grant will assist in funding a planned streambank restoration project along Middle Creek located on the Jay and Sarah Zimmerman Farm, 1655 Clay Road.

Background: Township Manager Bruce Leisey announced at the Dec. 29 meeting he was notified on Dec. 28 that Clay Township will be a recipient of a portion of Lancaster County's $106 million, endowed by the American Rescue Plan Act fund. Leisey said in a Dec. 30 email the restoration project is part of the township’s requirements under its MS4 Chesapeake Bay Pollution Reduction Plan.

Cost: According to the application found on the county's website, the project is anticipated to cost $355,000.

Workload: The proposed work includes removing unsalvageable trees, grating the banks, and seeding. The project will remove 58,209 pounds of sediment along Middle Creek and 97.3 pounds of nitrogen and 88.2 pounds of phosphorus will be removed annually, in addition to improving wildlife habitat and reducing flooding. The project is expected to begin around Oct. 1.

Agreement: Supervisors unanimously agreed to an agreement with the Lancaster County Geographic Information System Department to add water and sewer lines located in Clay Township to county mapping databases. Leisey said the county is working with an engineering firm, Rettew Associates, and municipalities to create a “central mapping” of all the water and sewer lines in the county. The agreement allows Clay Township to supply its data to the county.

Chair chime-in: Chair Tim Lausch asked for a potential cost, with Leisey responding there is no dollar amount for township use. Lausch then asked whether stormwater facilities would be included in the GIS system. Township Engineer Bob Lynn of Hanover Engineering said only public stormwater facilities would be in the system.

Quotable: “It would be a good tool to have,” Lausch said. “That would be handy.”

What's next: Supervisors will hold their next meeting at 7 a.m. Jan. 24 at the township building, 870 Durlach Road, Stevens.