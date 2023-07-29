When: Clay Township supervisors meeting, July 25.

What happened: Supervisors voted unanimously to advertise an Aug. 14 public hearing for a zoning text amendment in relation to placing a campus overlay district on properties owned by Youth with a Mission-Lancaster.

Background: Since 2021, representatives from the Christian organization, along with attorney Dwight Yoder of Gibbel Kraybill & Hess LLP law firm, have discussed with Clay officials the possibility of a campus overlay district on its properties located within the limited industrial zoning district. Youth with a Mission owns two parcels of land at 1934 W. Main St. and 100 Wood Corner Road. The Main Street property is used to run the discipleship program, while the Wood Corner property is undeveloped.

Use: The campus would be used for Youth with a Mission-Lancaster’s discipleship program, training missionaries. In October 2021, Youth with a Mission Director Luke Weaver told Clay officials the goal was for the campus to provide student housing, similar to colleges and universities. Youth with a Mission staff would also be housed with students for collaborative living, he said.

Why it matters: Should the township vote to allow the campus overlay district, the limited industrial zoning district would remain as is on the zoning map. Presently, the zoning ordinance does not have an appropriate designation for a campus use.

Board reaction: Chair Tim Lausch asked if the board needs to decide on the overlay district at the hearing. Township Solicitor Jennifer Mejia recommended the board make a decision that night. Supervisor Gary Landis also suggested sending out notices for nearby property owners.

Quotable: “We’re keeping that in place,” Vice Chair Keith Martin said of the limited industrial zoning district.

What’s next: Clay Township supervisors will hold their next meeting at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 14 at the township building, 870 Durlach Road, Stevens. The public hearing will take place at the meeting.