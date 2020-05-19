When: Clay Township supervisors meeting via teleconference, May 11.

What happened: Township manager Bruce Leisey said the supervisors expect to hold their June meeting in township offices if the county commissioners go ahead with their plan to move Lancaster County to the yellow phase of the coronavirus pandemic, which allows gatherings of up to 25 people. Leisey said the June 2 Pennsylvania primary will be held as usual at the township office at 870 Durlach Road. After the primary, the room will be thoroughly cleaned and chairs spaced out to provide social distancing in advance of the June 8 meeting.

Quotable: “That being said, as volatile and changing as things are I don’t know, but that’s my goal," Leisey said.

Policy: Policies would also have to be established for cleaning and disinfecting the room after each meeting and on what to do if more than the permitted 25 people show up.

Concerns: Supervisor Keith Martin voiced concerns over the virus spreading through the air conditioning and heating system. He asked if there were any filters available to deal with the virus. Leisey said he’d look into it and that the issue of HVAC systems was included with information he has from the Centers for Disease Control.

Sewer bills: The supervisors voted to waive late fees on township sewer bills through Dec. 1. The free pass on late fees pertains only to this year’s bills, not late fees from 2019.

Other news: The supervisors approved waiving a land development plan requirement for the Clay Book Store at 2450 W. Main. The owner, Paul Sauder, wants to add a 25- by 50-foot expansion to his building.