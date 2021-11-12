When: Clay Township supervisors meeting, Nov. 8

What happened: Craig Smith, an engineer at RGS Associates gave a presentation of the proposed Clayland Commons plan to Clay officials. He told the board, discussions were introductory. The proposed apartment complex will be built on a 12-acre lot on the south side of Clay School Road, west of Snyder Lane. The parcel is located within the township’s residential-two (R2) zoning district. The property is owned by Gary Zimmerman.

Why it matters: Randy Hess, of Hess Home Builders Inc., said the demand for one-bedroom apartments in Lancaster County is high. He added some units will have two bedrooms. Although supervisors did not take action, Smith stated to board officials they are exploring the process of submitting a text amendment to the zoning ordinance to allow certain measurements for the apartments. He added apartments are permitted by special exception within the R2 zoning district. Citing the township zoning ordinance, Smith wrote the intended purpose of the R2 zoning district is “intended to provide medium and high-density residential development.”

Green space: Smith said there will be a clubhouse with a leasing office for property management staff. Streets and sidewalks within the development will be private, maintained by a property management agency. Ample green space at each apartment building will serve as gathering spaces and recreational opportunities for residents and guests. At a larger central green grass lot, planted buffers will also make up the outdoor facade.

Access: Access to the development parking lot will be provided by the new entrance onto Clay School Road and a connection to Mount Olive Lane near an existing housing development. Smith noted to officials, a traffic study will be conducted.

Rewriting the ordinance: The apartments will be eight buildings with 20 units per building, which would make the buildings noncompliant with the zoning ordinance. While proposing 20 units per building, the zoning ordinance currently allows a maximum of 12 units per apartment building. The building plans also have a building height of 45 feet. Currently, the Clay Township zoning ordinance allows a maximum 25-foot building height. Smith wrote, a maximum 25-foot building height as required by the ordinance requires a “flat roof resulting in a very unattractive building.” He wrote a 45-foot height “would accommodate a third floor in the center of the building creating an interesting roofline and an appealing appearance.” Smith showed these renderings during the presentation to officials.

Goal: According to a Sept. 13 letter, Smith wrote “the purpose of the increased number of units per building and building height is to simply improve the aesthetics and to maximize the amount of available green space.” He added, “the lesser number of buildings allow for the construction of a clubhouse and a substantial central green that will greatly enhance the recreational opportunities and overall aesthetics of the proposed apartment community.”

What’s next: The next meeting for Clay supervisors will be at 7 a.m. Nov. 23 at the township building, 870 Durlach Road, Stevens.