When: Clay Township supervisors meeting, Nov. 22.

What happened: Clay Township officials opened a discussion on modifications to the 2023 preliminary budget. The notable change was how the township will fund annual contributions to local nonprofit organizations.

Why it matters: The board approved advertising the 2023 preliminary $2.2 million budget on Nov. 14. In the preliminary budget, the projected federal aid from the American Rescue Plan is $367,156. Supervisors transferred $30,000 of that to its general fund to contribute to local nonprofit organizations. The decision came after Ephrata Public Library asked for an increased contribution.

Library: Township Manager Bruce Leisey said the township would provide a one-time inflation-related payment of $5,000 on top of its annual anticipated contribution of $22,250 for $27,250 total. Library Executive Director Penny Talbert previously requested Clay Township contribute $26,700 for 2023.

Quotable: “That way, we’re acknowledging that there are tough economic times, and next year, well revisit it if we want to do something permanent,” Leisey said.

Next meeting: The board meets again on Dec. 12 at 6:30 p.m., when it will approve the final 2023 budget.