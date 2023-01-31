When: Clay Township supervisors meeting, Jan. 24.

What happened: Supervisor Gary Landis opened a discussion about avian flu concerns, brought to his attention by a local poultry farmer. Although the board did not take action, he advised officials to consider reaching out to the Pennsylvania Game Commission and the Department of Agriculture to minimize the risk of spread due to the upcoming snow geese migration at the Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area.

Why it matters: Landis said he has read news articles about a possible early migration due to a mild winter. According to the Pennsylvania Game Commission, 105,000 snow geese migrated through Middle Creek in 2022. Landis said Clay Township has a highly dense poultry population. Township solicitor Jennifer Mejia said Clay’s in a “unique situation” due to its proximity to major urban areas such as Philadelphia plus the extent of agricultural land use next to a wildlife refuge, calling it a “starting point” to raise questions with state agencies. “It's not a bad inquiry to make,” she said.

Reaction: Vice Chair Keith Martin, who is a chicken farmer, said last spring avian flu and the migration of snow geese “did not line up.” While Township Manager Bruce Leisey said Clay is dedicated to keeping local farmers viable and keeping Clay’s agricultural heritage.

Quotable: “I think we have a responsibility to do something about it if we can,” Landis said.

Audit: Supervisors unanimously approved to appoint Herbein & Co. to perform an audit of the township’s 2022 financial records. Leisey said the township did publicly advertise their intentions to hire Herbein & Co. to perform its financial audits last month. Herbein & Co. has been conducting financial audits for Clay Township for the past six years. “I would recommend it. They understand municipalities,” Leisey said.

Purchase: Supervisors unanimously approved the purchase of a 72-inch Ferris ISX3300 zero-turn mower for $14,969.10 from Martin’s Repair Shop. Leisey told supervisors the immediate concern was for the mower to be ordered in time for it to be ready by April, when the grass-cutting season begins. “We want to get that rolling,” Leisey said.

What’s next: Supervisors will hold their next meeting at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 13 at the township building at 870 Durlach Road, Stevens.