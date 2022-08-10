When: Clay Township supervisors meeting, Aug. 8.

What happened: Representatives from the Christian organization Youth with a Mission-Lancaster, along with attorney Dwight Yoder of Gibbel, Kraybill, and Hess LLP law firm, continued discussion with Clay officials on the possibility of a campus overlay district. Developers suggested to the supervisors to rezone the northern portion of the property near Route 322 from limited industrial to neighborhood commercial, with a campus overlay district over the 59-acre property. Supervisors did not take action.

Why it matters: The zoning ordinance does not have an appropriate designation for campus use. The organization wants to work with the township to revise the zoning ordinance to allow campus use on the two properties located within the limited industrial zoning district. Yoder explained a campus overlay district allows certain uses to be permitted in an existing zoning district without rezoning the area. Yoder said the organization submitted a petition to change the zoning ordinance to the township.

Background: The matter was first discussed at the supervisors meeting Oct. 26, 2021. Youth with a Mission is a Christian organization that owns two parcels in the township along West Main Street, Route 322 and is seeking to build a campus where young people can learn to be missionaries. The organization operates a discipleship program that sends and trains young people to be missionaries. Director Luke Weaver said last year the goal is for the campus to provide student housing, similar to colleges and universities. Staff would also be housed with students for collaborative living.

Neighborhood commercial: Developers are seeking to have the northern portion near Route 322 of the property rezoned from limited industrial to neighborhood commercial. Currently, there are businesses along Route 322 that have nonconforming uses within the limited industrial zoning district. Youth with a Mission intends to utilize these businesses to provide its students with local business partnerships and organization-owned entities and businesses to fund its expenditures and ministry. Clay Township will retain its tax revenue base along the strip.

Traffic concerns: Chair Tim Lausch said traffic was the “biggest factor” for developers to address. Yoder said the team brought in a traffic engineer to address the township’s concerns about traffic accessing Route 322. Yoder said traffic engineer John Schick of Rettew Associates recommended left-in and right-in access for traffic coming in from 322. While for exits, a right-out only access back to 322. The plan also highlights a potential future connection to Wissler Road, which runs parallel to the property. However, developers told the township they have not reached out to the property owner about an easement for that road connection. Lausch said the connection to Wissler Road is key for the plan.

Quotable: “We know that’s a challenging road right now,” Yoder said.

What’s next: Yoder said should any zoning changes occur, a conditional use hearing would have to occur at a future supervisors meeting. Supervisors will hold their next meeting at 7 a.m. Aug. 23 at the township building, 870 Durlach Road, Stevens.

