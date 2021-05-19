When: Clay Township supervisors meeting, May 10.

What happened: The board unanimously decided against supporting the creation of a county health department, based on a resolution passed recently by the Lancaster County Association of Township Supervisors. The board did not formally vote on a localized resolution. Supervisor Gary Landis said a letter needs to be written to the supervisors’ association and the Lancaster County commissioners to inform them of the decision. Vice Chairman Keith Martin suggested sending the same letter to both.

Background: In March, Manheim Township Commissioners adopted a resolution urging the creation of a county health department and sent a letter to all municipal and school boards urging them to do the same. The request has received mixed reactions throughout the county.

Association meeting: Landis and Martin attended the county supervisors’ association meeting April 29 in New Holland. Landis said an unofficial vote to not support the formation of a health department was unanimous. Martin and Landis cited monetary concerns as one of the reasons association members did not support a health department, as well as the possibility of a health department taking a lot of local control away from municipal sewage enforcement officers. Martin said the supervisors’ association stressed to its members their motion does not necessarily reflect the position of the local municipality. He said after the meeting that a township can pass a resolution supporting or opposing it or simply do nothing.

Quotable: “Everybody agreed we do not need to pay as taxpayers for an additional health organization,” Landis said of the association turnout and consensus.

Emergency disaster declaration: Supervisors voted unanimously to terminate the emergency declaration declared after the coronavirus pandemic began. The emergency declaration allowed the township to have access to emergency state and local funding. It was issued on March 19, 2020, shortly after Lancaster County declared an emergency.

Pole barn: Representatives from the Middle Creek Search and Rescue, Lancaster County Station 94, presented supervisors with a sketch of a storage pole barn proposed last month. Wes Clark, search and rescue chief, said the pole barn is now planned to be 24 feet by 32 feet instead of 24 square feet. Clark also said they have an Amish builder committed to the project. However, they are in no rush to begin the project due to current high material costs, he said.

What’s next: Supervisors will meet on at 7 a.m. May 25 in the township building at 870 Durlach Road, Stevens.