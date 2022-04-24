When: Clay Township supervisors meeting, April 13.

What happened: Supervisors unanimously approved to award bids for the Hackman Road resurfacing project and the Wissler Road bridge.

Why it matters: Vice Chair Keith Martin wrote in an April 13 email the township is obligated to pick the lowest bid. The bids came in very close to the amount the township projected it would cost for both projects, he added.

Hackman Road: Supervisors awarded the overlay project to New Enterprise Stone and Lime Co., of Ephrata, for $209,171. Clay Township owns most of the road, with a portion in Ephrata Township. The Clay Township portion of Hackman Road will be repaved from Countryside Drive to the township line near Ephrata Township. The project will also widen a turning lane north of the intersection with Countryside Drive. Clay's liquid fuels allocation from the state Department of Transportation will cover this project.

Ephrata’s portion: Clay Township is handling the bidding processes for Hackman Road. At the April 5 Ephrata meeting, supervisors voted 3-0 to enter the bid with Clay. Clay Township Manager Bruce Leisey said in an April 18 email Ephrata will pay for their portion in the amount of $21,112.75.

Quotable: “I thought it was fair to split,” Ephrata Township Manager Steve Sawyer said at the April 5 Ephrata supervisors meeting.

Road bridge: Supervisors accepted a bid from Lobar Associates Inc., of Dillsburg, in the amount of $31,796 to fix the Wissler Road bridge, which crosses over Middle Creek. The work includes constructing a temper part coffer dam near the abutment, concrete underpinning. A water pump with a filtration bag will also be installed. Clay Township considered a total of four bidders. This project will be funded by the general fund.

Trucks: Supervisors also voted unanimously to advertise a proposed ordinance to restrict truck traffic on North Clay Road. The maximum size of the truck would be 102 inches wide and 28 feet, 6 inches long. The amendment would revise Chapter 15 of the code of ordinances, which restricts vehicles on roads and bridges in the township. The restriction will only occur from North Clay Road to Route 322 and Hopeland Road. Martin wrote in an April 14 email there have been issues with trucks damaging private property trying to navigate a turn where North Clay Road meets Hopeland Road. The ordinance will be passed at a future meeting.

What’s next: The supervisors will hold their morning meeting at 7 a.m. April 26 in the township building located at 870 Durlach Road, Stevens.