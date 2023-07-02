When: Clay Twp. board of supervisors meeting, June 27.

What happened: Supervisors unanimously approved a request from resident Jeremiah Johnson to install a second driveway on the left side of his Icehouse Hill Road property.

Condition: The township only allows residential properties to have one access point to a street. Supervisors approved the request on the condition that there will be no front-yard parking during construction. Johnson said there would be “no need” for any parking in the front yard.

Size: Vice Chair Keith Martin asked for a “ballpark number“ for the driveway length. Johnson said he intends to build an 80 foot by 10 foot wide driveway, adding he hasn’t done exact measurements or design. Martin said he thought that length would allow Johnson to accommodate the design while complying with township regulations.

Reason: Johnson, who lives on 175 Icehouse Hill Road, is a self-employed painter. A second driveway will allow him to access the shed he uses for business, he said.

Quotable: “The main reason is — I am trying to simplify my daily routine,” Johnson said.

Stormwater: Chair Tim Lausch asked if any stormwater implications are in play for this project. Wendy Hackman, the township’s administrative assistant, said she notified Johnson he would have to develop a stormwater management plan.

Next steps: Hackman said Johnson will provide the township with measurements and design prior to construction. The drawing must include his property, the driveway’s length and width, and the driveway’s distance from property lines.

Next meeting: Supervisors will hold their next meeting at 6:30 p.m. July 10 in the township building, 870 Durlach Rd., Stevens.