When: Clay Township supervisors meeting, Sept. 13.

What happened: Supervisors voted 3-0 to approve the final plan for the Wyndale housing development.

Why it matters: The issue has been ongoing for many months.

Background: At the July 12 meeting, supervisors gave a 30-day continuance for the developer, Lincoln Land Group, to address concerns from the Home Towne Square Homeowners Association. Residents of Home Towne Square, a neighboring 55-and-older community, wanted their development to be separate from Wyndale. Supervisors voted to make the roads in Wyndale private on July 27. Then on Aug. 9, supervisors granted an extension for the township planning commission to review.

Changes: Josh Boultbee, of Pioneer Management, Lincoln Land Group’s engineer, said the changes have been made to address the concerns of Home Towne Square, including changing the plan’s title to differentiate the two communities. He added the streets were changed to accommodate the supervisors’ decree to make them private instead of public.

Ephrata Public Library: Supervisors also received the yearly presentation from Aubree Fahringer of the library board. She thanked supervisors for their contributions. and shared updates the library has completed, including a summer reading program that had over 2,300 children and teenagers participate, and introducing contactless services.

Quotable: “The public library is so grateful for the support we receive from municipalities every year, especially this past year,” she told supervisors, adding many of the new programs were funded by municipal donations.

Wi-Fi: The library is now operating three Wi-Fi hotspots in church parking lots. Fahringer said many patrons use the Wi-Fi for job searching. Supervisor Gary Landis asked if a list of locations were published and if there were any in Clay Township. She responded that locations are listed on the township website, with chair Tim Lausch, adding there are none in the township. Fahringer said the hope is to expand into the coverage area so they can offer that service to patrons who don’t live close to the library.

Literacy: Increasing literacy rates is a key goal for the library as it introduced its Launchpad electronic tablets for children. The tablets come with audiobooks, plus preloaded games and challenges to improve literacy. The library also has Wonder Books, which are printed books with audio players attached. Other new children’s programming includes an indoor lettuce tower, where 1,000 pounds of produce have been harvested, and a beehive observation.

Quotable: “We are still recouping from the coronavirus pandemic and trying to get back to a semblance of normality for the community,” Fahringer told supervisors.

What’s next: Supervisors will meet at 7 a.m. Sept. 28 at the township building, 870 Durlach Road, Stevens.