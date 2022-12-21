When: Clay Twp. supervisors meeting, Dec. 12.

What happened: The board approved advertising the township budget for 2023 with no increase in real estate tax. The proposed tax rate remains at 1.17 mills, so the tax bill for a property assessed at $100,000 would continue to be $117.

Key numbers: The proposed budget lists total revenues of $2.2 million and total expenses of $2.2 million. Major expenditures over the coming year include $708,502 to fund police services with the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department.

Changes: The notable change from the preliminary budget passed on Nov. 14 was how the township funds annual contributions to local nonprofit organizations. Township officials opened a discussion on modifications at the Nov. 22 meeting where the township will provide a one-time inflation-related payment of $5,000 to community organizations.

Library: The township was deciding how it was going to act on Ephrata Public Library’s request for an increased contribution. Clay decided to keep its anticipated library contribution to the Ephrata Public Library at $22,250 and give $5,000. In total, Clay Township would be contributing $27,250. Ephrata library board President Mike Eichenlaub and board member Danielle Shumate, who lives in Clay Township, expressed their gratitude for the increased funding.

Quotable: “It takes all of us to make the world a better place," Eichenlaub said.

Local contributions: Three fire companies and two emergency services organizations that have Clay Township in its service area will also be the benefactors of the one-time $5,000 American Rescue Plan Act payment in addition to their yearly contribution. Durlach Mount Airy Fire Company will receive a total of $29,679; Lincoln Fire Company, $15,000; and the Brickerville Fire Company, $11,875. Ephrata Community Ambulance and Northwest EMS will also receive $13,000 each.

Agreement: Supervisors also voted to approve a school resource officer agreement with Ephrata Area School District. The current three-year contract expires at the end of this year. The school resource officer is a sworn-in full-time Ephrata police officer, John Hirneisen. Clay Township will commit 15.48% of the funding in each of the three years. In 2023, Clay Township is projected to contribute $12,655 toward the school resource officer. By the end of the contract in 2025, Clay Township will donate $13,783 as its yearly contribution.

Next meeting: The board meets again at 7 a.m. Dec. 29.