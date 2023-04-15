When: Clay Township board of supervisors meeting, April 10.

What happened: Supervisors voted to appoint Jonathan Zimmerman to serve as the Clay Township representative on the Ephrata Area Joint Authority board.

Why it matters: Zimmerman will replace Greg Schmuck, who resigned in February. Zimmerman will serve the remaining duration of the term, which ends this year. Supervisors will reappoint Zimmerman to a new term at the 2024 reorganizational meeting. He will represent Clay Township along with Supervisor Gary Landis, who is the vice chair of the authority.

Hurdle: Zimmerman is a self-employed plumber who has done work for Ephrata Borough, and plumbing experience was a requirement for the appointee to the authority board. Township Manager Bruce Leisey said the authority’s solicitor determined that this was not a conflict of interest since Zimmerman did not do plumbing work for the authority board.

Official’s comments: Leisey said Zimmerman was excited for the opportunity and the appointment made sense due to his expertise in water and plumbing.

About the authority: Zimmerman will begin his service at the next authority meeting at 7 p.m. April 13 at the Ephrata Borough Hall, 124 S. State Street, Ephrata. The Ephrata Area Joint Authority holds their meetings on the second Thursday of the month, serving three municipalities, Clay and Ephrata Townships, plus Ephrata Borough. The six-member board has two members representing each municipality and serves over 8,000 customers across the three municipalities, producing 700 million gallons of water.

Quotable: “I am looking to work with him, and so is the water authority,” Landis said.

What’s next: Supervisors will hold their next meeting at 7 a.m. April 25 at the township building, 870 Durlach Road, Stevens.