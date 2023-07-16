When: Clay Twp. board of supervisors meeting, July 10.

What happened: Supervisors voted unanimously to accept a request from Ephrata Strength and Conditioning owner Brandt Zimmerman to use township roads for a 6.5K-fundraiser race at 8 a.m. Sept. 16.

Why it matters: The race will benefit a local missionary who was diagnosed with stage 2 lymphoma and does not have insurance to pay for medical expenses. Zimmerman said the goal is to raise $50,000 to assist in covering healthcare costs.

The route: The route will begin at the parking lot of the gym located at 227 Wood Corner Rd., Lititz. Runners will cross the street from Wood Corner Road to the right shoulder onto West Burkholder Road. They will then take a left onto Wissler Road and another left onto Middle Creek Road. Runners will then take a left onto Lincoln Road, where they will stay on the left side to remain in Clay Township. The route will conclude with a left onto Wood Corner Road back to the gym.

Event planning: The race is expected to last from 8-9 a.m. Pretzel City Sports of Reading, which has hosted 500 races, will facilitate event operations. Zimmerman requested fire police presence on Wood Corner Road to block traffic on both sides from 8:00 to 8:01 a.m. for runners to cross the street safely. Zimmerman expects 25 to 100 runners.

Next steps: Supervisors will hold their next meeting at 7 a.m. July 25 in the township building located at 870 Durlach Rd., Stevens.