When: Clay Township supervisors meeting, Oct. 10.

What happened: Clay Supervisor Gary Landis said the township is “still in fact-finding” mode as a final decision has not been reached about joining the proposed EMS authority by Northwest EMS. Township Manager Bruce Leisey said the Northwest EMS authority gave out a new deadline of Nov. 23, for invited municipalities to enact ordinances if they intend to join. Vice Chair Keith Martin said the township is still waiting to see what other municipalities will do.

Why it matters: Martin, who has served as the Clay representative on the exploratory committee, said last month he was hoping Clay Township would have a “clear picture of what everything looks like” by the Oct. 10 meeting.

Quotable: “When I say wait and see, it doesn’t mean we’re just sitting back. We are still having conversations and trying to get as much information as we can to base that decision,” Martin said.

Meeting with another provider: Leisey said he along with other municipal managers met with another EMS provider last week. Although he preferred not to disclose who the provider was, he confirmed that no elected officials were present at the meeting.

Ephrata recCenter: With budget season approaching, Clay Township officials also heard a financial contribution request from the Ephrata recCenter. Program assistant Maria Rotella requested Clay to consider contributing $9,152 for its annual contribution. Supervisors did not take action.

Past contributions: Over the past few years, Clay Township gave exactly $9,152. However, in 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic, Clay gave $4,576.

Clay’s stats: Rotella said in her presentation, 236 Clay children participated in summer camps, sponsored and held by the Ephrata recCenter. The most popular summer camp program was swimming lessons where 76 Clay residents took part. Rotella said the summer camps were held for a week and two age groups participated, children 6 through 9 and 10 through 12.

Summer recap: She also said three new camps were introduced this summer. Rocketry, tumbling and lacrosse were added to a summer camp lineup. The lacrosse camp was held at Snyder Park in Clay Township.

What’s next: The Oct. 25 morning supervisors meeting will take place at 7 a.m. in the township building, 870 Durlach Road, Stevens.