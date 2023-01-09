When: Clay Township supervisors reorganizational meeting, Jan. 3.

What happened: The board will retain its leadership for 2023 as Tim Lausch will remain chair and Keith Martin as vice chair. Gary Landis will remain secretary.

Staff: Bruce Leisey will remain as township manager, treasurer, assistant secretary and assistant zoning officer. Thomas Zorbaugh will continue to serve as the zoning officer and the Uniform Commercial Code building code official. Gary Calik will remain township roadmaster.

Contractors: Contractors returning to Clay Township are Jennifer Mejia of Mejia Law Group as township solicitor and Bob Lynn of Hanover Engineering as township engineer.

Planning commission: Supervisors unanimously reappointed Jonathan Price to serve a five-year term on the Planning Commission.

Zoning hearing board: Supervisors unanimously reappointed Earl Ray Zimmerman to serve a three-year term on the township Zoning Hearing Board.

Sewer fees: Supervisors also voted unanimously to increase public sewer fees from $425 to $445 per year.

Next meeting: The board meets at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 9 in the township building, 870 Durlach Road, Stevens.