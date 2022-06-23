When: Clay Township supervisors meeting, June 13.

What happened: Supervisors unanimously approved a request from the Lancaster Bicycle Club to utilize township roads as part of a bike route on Aug. 21 during an annual fundraiser race, the Covered Bridge Classic.

Why it matters: The route includes West Main Street, which runs through the southern portion of the township near the Ephrata Township border. Bicyclists will be passing through the township during miles 43 through 46. The roads remain open for vehicles during the event.

Event details: The Covered Bridge Classic has bicyclists riding on 35-, 65- and 100-mile routes throughout Lancaster County in August. The scenic routes highlight the county’s covered bridges within the northern region of the county. Proceeds from the event will go toward the club’s grant program. The Lancaster Bicycle Club’s grant program has funded over $500,000 in grants to bicycle-related projects throughout the county. They have also donated to fund scholarships for students at Harrisburg Area Community College.

Access drive agreement: Supervisors also unanimously approved an access drive maintenance agreement with the developer of the Bluebell mobile village. The developer is planning to construct private roads within the southern undeveloped parcel of the community on West Main Street, Route 322. The roads will be private and intended not to be dedicated to Clay Township.

Sewer repairs: Supervisors also unanimously approved repairs to be done at its Hopeland Park wastewater treatment plant to be completed by Gap-based Dutchland Inc. A new airlift valve will be installed to existing piping at a cost of $2,172. Rail systems will also be replaced at a cost of $8,389. Sewer capital reserve funds will be used to pay for the repairs.

What’s next: Clay Township supervisors will hold their next meeting at 7 p.m. June 28 in the township building at 870 Durlach Road, Stevens.