When: Clay Township supervisors meeting, Dec. 29.

What happened: Supervisors unanimously approved a resolution to transfer $1,840,000 from the general fund to its capital reserve fund.

Why it matters: Township staff determined that “sufficient funds in the general fund are available to supplement the capital reserve fund without the need to increase the municipal tax rate” in 2023. Township Manager Bruce Leisey said the reason for the resolution was for easier access and distinguishing the funds. The board approved advertising a $2.2 million 2023 budget on Dec. 14. The tax rate remains at 1.17 mills, so the tax bill for a property assessed at $100,000 would continue to be $117.

Quotable: “We didn’t raise taxes to generate this money,” Leisey said.

Purpose: The capital reserve fund is money set aside for capital projects such as the construction and renovations of buildings and infrastructure, plus the funding of equipment and vehicle purchases. Leisey said, “it doesn't tie it to restricted use,” adding, the township "can use it for other items” where the board of supervisors would need to pass a resolution.

Account history: The account was established in December 2009 to help fund the construction of the township’s municipal building. Township Manager Bruce Leisey said the money being transferred was from extra income, which accumulated in the general fund.

Quotable: “If we're blessed enough to have excess in our general fund for a year where we had additional revenues or less expenses then we would make a resolution to move those funds over into the capital reserve. Every year we'll look at that and if there's funds available, we will move the money to build that balance up,” Leisey said.

What's next: The board will hold their reorganizational meeting at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 3 at the township building at 870 Durlach Road, Stevens. Supervisors will hold their first regular meeting in 2023 at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 9.