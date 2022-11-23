When: Clay Township supervisors meeting, Nov. 14.

What happened: The board approved advertising the preliminary township budget for 2023 with no increase in real estate tax. The proposed tax rate remains at 1.17 mills, so the tax bill for a property assessed at $100,000 would continue to be $117.

Key numbers: The proposed budget lists total revenues of $2.2 million and total expenses of $2.2 million. Major expenditures over the coming year include $708,502 to fund police services with the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department.

Road projects: Clay is projected to complete two capital projects in 2023. The township will spend $274,783 in liquid fuel money to seal coat roads north of the township building. The tentative roads are West Girl Scout, Girl Scout, Furnace Hill, Lincoln Garden, Pleasant View, Millstone, Indian Run, Sunnyside, Weidmansville, Flintstone, Walnut, Deer Run, Durlach Hill and Forest Hill roads and Hilltop and Project drives. The township is also expected to replace the guardrail on Seglock Road for $31,201.

Local contributions: Clay’s annual local contributions to the Ephrata Public Library and Ephrata RecCenter continue to be the same as in 2022, $22,250, and $9.152, respectively. While EMS contributions will remain $8,000 each to Northwest EMS and Ephrata Community Ambulance.

EMS Authority: The board voted 3-0 to not join the proposed Municipal Emergency Services Authority of Lancaster County. Supervisor Gary Landis said, “The best interest of our residents at this time is to vote no.”

Reasons: Leisey said the township was struggling with the fact they would be joining an organization without knowing what the rules may be. Vice Chair Keith Martin explained a challenge unique to the Clay situation is how multiple emergency services providers serve the township, especially with billing. Martin then presented the question of how the money would be redistributed to additional emergency services providers. Landis mentioned the fact of not knowing whether the authority will come east.

No hard feelings: Leisey said there's no animosity toward Northwest EMS. Martin added from his experiences, they have provided Clay Township with "outstanding” EMS services with absolutely no complaints. He pointed out the board's decision does not reflect the kind of service Clay Township has received. Landis said the township still has the option to hire the authority in the future for services.

Letter of intent: Martin added the board's vote is not coming as a surprise to the exploratory committee. In September, the township sent a “letter of intent” to exploratory Chair Marc Hershey. He said the township was trying to do the respectful thing by giving them a heads up on what their thought process was, and giving them an opportunity to take that and build it into their model.

Quotable: “Even though my vote is no, I have to commend all those leaders in those municipalities for looking at a solution and making decisions to try to solve it. They deserve a lot of credit for all the work they did,” Landis said.

Next meeting: The board meets again at 7 a.m. Nov. 22.