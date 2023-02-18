When: Clay Township supervisors meeting, Feb. 13.

What happened: Representatives from the Pennsylvania State Game Commission addressed avian flu concerns. Clay Township officials opened a discussion about potential mitigation strategies, should an avian flu outbreak occur.

Why it matters: Supervisor Gary Landis led the discussion after hearing concerns from local poultry farmers in Clay Township. Landis said on Jan. 24 that Clay Township has a highly dense poultry population. Landis shared that he has a son who is a poultry farmer in the township. Given the township’s proximity to Middle Creek and the number of visitors, Landis believes he has a responsibility to bring it up to the powers that be and ask if anything can be done to ease concerns. Because of crowds of birdwatchers flocking to Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area to watch the snow geese migration, this arose as a talking point at the Jan. 24 Clay supervisors meeting. The wildlife preserve is located in the northern portion of Clay.

Quotable: “I don't mean that the place has to be shut down or anything, but I do feel responsibility as a supervisor in Clay Township, which Middle Creek is in, plus we have a huge number of farmers that have fowl. I need to hear them too and listen to their concerns,” Landis said.

Tire baths: Options presented were tire-scrubbing similar to ones found in poultry farm operations, and also distributing plastic boot covers to visitors. In consultation with their veterinarian, Game Commission Southeast Regional Director Pete Sussenbach told Clay officials tire scrubbing is a false sense of security, then asking the question of what happens if a vehicle goes 50 yards beyond the tire bath station. An example he gave was the potential chance of a vehicle engaging with goose droppings on the road and carrying it on their tires. He described the tire bath practice as logical but in practicality, he was unsure of how effective it would be to stop any threats. Sussenbach said the bottom line is the need to educate the public "as much as we can."

Findings: Sussenbach also said the birds Middle Creek have tested did not test positive for highly pathogenic or “high path” avian influenza. High path according to the USDA is often fatal to chickens and turkeys and spreads rapidly among birds, causing a higher death rate. The Game Commission also has not seen reports of large-scale die-offs. However, he said there were three geese who tested positive for low pathogenic or “low path” avian influenza, which shows no signs of infection or minor symptoms in birds. He said many birds have a low path avian flu, which is not unusual.

Quotable: “The high path is what we're trying to weed out,” Sussenbach said.

What’s next: Supervisors will hold their next meeting at 7 a.m. Feb. 28 at the township building located at 870 Durlach Road, Stevens.