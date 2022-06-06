When: Clay Township supervisors meeting, May 24.

What happened: Clay Township North voting precinct Judge of Elections Deb Felak thanked the supervisors for their cooperation in allowing the municipal building to be used as a polling place. She also opened a discussion on whether the township would be open to reinstating access to the kitchen at the municipal building. Supervisors did not take action. Township Manager Bruce Leisey was absent.

Why it matters: Clay Township restricted access to certain parts of the township building during the pandemic. Felak said while the kitchen was closed, poll workers and volunteers had to store all food in coolers and personal belongings in a conference room alongside election materials. Reinstating kitchen access for poll workers would be “much more convenient” according to Felak. Poll workers would be at the township building from 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. “Once COVID hit, access to various places was limited — totally understandable,” she said. “But we have moved away from those restrictions, and I am asking if it is possible that we may continue to begin using the kitchen again on election day for staff only.” She told Clay officials she is “very open to criticisms” if there are issues she was unaware of.

Township response: Chair Tim Lausch said he has not heard any criticisms. He also told her from his experiences, she and the staff have done an “outstanding job” running elections at the township building. Lausch said he saw no problem with the township opening up and reinstating access to the township building kitchen. Supervisor Gary Landis said the matter should be tabled until the next meeting where Leisey can share additional comments he may have. Township administrative assistant Wendy Hackman said coronavirus precautions still remained in certain parts of the building like plexiglass.

Quotable: “It’s an important government function, we should try to cooperate,” Landis said.

Truck: Supervisors also unanimously approved the purchase of a 2024 International HV507 dump truck for $99,878. Lausch said the township will use either general fund or liquid fuels allocations from the state to pay for the dump truck.

What’s next: Supervisors will hold their next meeting at 6:30 p.m. June 13 in the township building, 870 Durlach Road, Stevens.