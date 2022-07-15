When: Clay Township supervisors meeting, July 11.

What happened: Supervisors voted unanimously to advertise an informational meeting about the potential formation of an emergency medical services authority. The public meeting will take place at 7 p.m. Aug. 31 at Chiques Church, 4045 Sunnyside Road, Manheim.

Why it matters: The notice does not indicate Clay has made an official decision whether to join or not. Vice Chair Keith Martin said the public notice allows the township to “keep the door open for us to get feedback from our residents” who may attend the meeting and participate in future discussions.

Meeting purpose: Clay Township Manager Bruce Leisey and Martin have represented Clay Township in Northwest EMS committee meetings. Leisey said most municipalities are concerned about making sure they have enough information before making a decision whether they support the formation. He also encouraged the supervisors to attend the meeting. The purpose of the meeting is for residents and public officials to understand the concept of original authority for emergency services, and to provide basic information. He also said the meeting is not for municipalities to decide whether to formally join or not. “I think most municipalities are in the same boat we are. Certainly something needs to be done,” Leisey said.

Next steps: Following the Aug. 31 meeting, municipalities will decide at their local meetings in September whether to draft ordinances regarding their status with the regional authority. Clay Township will hold meetings on Sept. 12 and 27.

Quotable: “We feel like it’s very important that at least our residents know this and have the option if they want to go and also to hear what it’s all about,” Leisey said.

Background: At the May 9 meeting, supervisors voted unanimously on a resolution allowing Clay Township to explore the possibility of joining an emergency medical services authority in the future. Clay Township currently receives EMS services, including ambulances from Northwest EMS, whose officials are spearheading discussions.

Supervisors comment: Chair Tim Lausch asked Martin how he felt about the authority. Martin responded it’s a little early to tell yet. He feels that he and Leisey are doing their due diligence as far as exploring all the options. He also told Lausch his goal is for supervisors to have “enough options on the table” prior to making an informed decision in September.

What’s next: Supervisors will hold their next meeting at 7 a.m. July 26 in the township building located at 870 Durlach Road, Stevens.