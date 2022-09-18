When: Clay Township supervisors meeting, Sept. 12.

What happened: Vice Chair Keith Martin said the township does not have a final decision pertaining to joining the proposed Northwest EMS Authority. He also presented the current three options Clay Township is considering: join the authority, become a contracting member or find a new EMS agency. Supervisors did not act on any of these options. However, they voted unanimously to direct Township Manager Bruce Leisey to write a “letter of intent” to the Northwest EMS Authority committee about where they currently stand.

Why it matters: The letter of intent does not indicate the township’s final decision. Martin, who has served as the Clay representative on the exploratory committee, told the supervisors that Clay needs to make a final decision by the Oct. 10 meeting. Clay officials have attended public meetings held Aug. 31 and Sept. 7. Martin said officials have “learned a lot” and “there are still questions out there that we still don’t have answers to.”

Current services: Clay Township is serviced by two EMS organizations. Northwest EMS covers the north and western parts of the township while Ephrata Community Ambulance covers the east, notably along Route 322. Clay currently contributes $8,000 each to Northwest and Ephrata Community Ambulance companies.

Contracting: If Clay Township decides to contract with the authority for ambulance services, the township would pay the authority instead of billing the residents. Clay Township would pay $8,800, a 10% increase. Residents would pay an annual fee for services if Clay joins as a full-time member.

Quotable: “I think Clay Township has done its due diligence in researching our options,” Martin said.

Public library: Ephrata Public Library Executive Director Penny Talbert gave an update to township officials about the library. While commemorating its 60th anniversary, the Ephrata Public Library serves 35,189 people. She also requested Clay Township to contribute $26,700 for 2023, but supervisors did not take action on this item. In 2022, Clay Township contributed $22,800.

Grant: Talbert also told officials the library received a $45,000 Workforce Development Grant from the state Department of Labor & Industry. The grant money covers workforce development classes and services from CareerLink career counselors. CareerLink was also able to establish an Ephrata satellite office near the library. Career counselors work in the library from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Monday to Thursday.

What’s next: Supervisors will hold their next meeting at 7 a.m. Sept. 27 in the township building, 870 Durlach Road, Stevens.