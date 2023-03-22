When: Clay Township Board of supervisors meeting, March 13.

What happened: Township supervisors accepted two resignations and made one appointment.

First resignation: Supervisors accepted the resignation of Greg Schmuck, who served as the representative for Clay Township to the Ephrata Area Joint Authority Board. The board tabled a decision to replace Schmuck. The motion was tabled to give Clay officials a chance to contact people and see if they would be interested in representing Clay Township by serving on the authority board. Schmuck served on the board for 14 years, township Manager Bruce Leisey wrote in a March 16 email Schmuck provided, “valuable knowledge gained from his many years in the plumbing industry.”

Second resignation: The board accepted Marvin Stoner’s resignation as township sewage enforcement officer.

Appointment: The board then voted to appoint Len Spencer of Manheim as the Clay sewage enforcement officer. He will replace Marvin Stoner, who suddenly resigned due to health reasons.

Supervisor’s comments: Stoner served as the Clay sewage enforcement officer for 37 years. Vice chair Keith Martin said after the meeting on March 17 that Stoner was “very good at helping people work through issues they may have had.”

Quotable: “We certainly are grateful for their service,” Martin said on March 17.

Supervisors will hold their next meeting on March 28 at 7 a.m. at the township building located at 870 Durlach Road, Stevens.