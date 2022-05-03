When: Clay Township supervisors meeting, April 26.

What happened: Supervisors unanimously passed an ordinance to restrict truck traffic on North Clay Road. The maximum size of trucks allowed to travel there will be 102 inches wide and 28 feet, 6 inches long. Township Manager Bruce Leisey said the ordinance will go into effect five days after the ordinance is passed by supervisors.

Why it matters: Vice chair Keith Martin wrote in an April 14 email there have been issues with trucks damaging private property when navigating a turn connecting North Clay Road to Hopeland Road. The ordinance was voted on to be advertised at the April 11 supervisors meeting.

Route: The amendment would revise Chapter 15 of the code of ordinances, which restricts vehicles on roads and bridges in the township. The restriction will only occur on North Clay Road from Route 322 and Hopeland Road.

Landis’ logic: Although voting for the ordinance, Supervisor Gary Landis wished for a “more permanent” solution for traffic to navigate the Hopeland Road intersection with North Clay Road. “This is going to work for now,” Landis said. Leisey responded that passing the ordinance doesn’t mean it’s a forever thing and the township has the option to change it in the future. “I’d like us to at least look into what we can do permanently to make that work,” Landis said. Chair Tim Lausch said Landis’ suggestion of checking into the intersection was a “valid point.”

Quotable: “For now, the signage is the best thing we can do,” Lausch said.

PennDOT permission: Lausch asked whether the township was given permission from the state Department of Transportation to place the signs since the roads impacted are state roads. Bruce said the township received permission from PennDOT prior to the meeting to place the signs. Township engineer Bob Lynn said the sign has to be 250 feet away from the state road intersection.

What’s next: The supervisors will hold their next meeting at 6:30 p.m. May 9 in the township building, 870 Durlach Road, Stevens.