When: Clay Township board of supervisors meeting, May 8.

What happened: Supervisors tabled a vote on a request from the Ephrata Community Church to place a temporary 60-by-160-foot open tent on its property for regional prayer meetings held every Thursday night in June and July. The location falls in an existing easement for a stormwater management facility.

The request: The tent would provide shelter from the sun and rain. Although the church would not set up any chairs, attendees could bring their own chairs. The tent would be dismantled after 30 days. Ephrata Community Church would conduct “open air” meetings in the same lot for the rest of July.

Justification: In a May 1 letter to the township, Ben Greiner, building and grounds manager of Ephrata Community Church, said the church has adequate parking, lighting and infrastructure “to meet the needs of the regional ministry leaders in regards to providing a safe and accommodating atmosphere.” During rain events, Greiner wrote, the property carries “little stormwater,” and he is “comfortable” with the placement.

Quotable: “We recognize that we are asking to place a tent in an area that encroaches on an identified easement," Greiner wrote in the letter.

Next steps: The board asked church officials to consider an alternative site, Vice Chair Keith Martin said by text May 12. He said the township is waiting for their response before supervisors take action.

Payment: Supervisors voted to pay $27,474 for roadwork completed by Martin Paving Inc. The bid was awarded in March for Furnace Hill Road. Roughly 300 feet of road was milled, leveled and repaved. All of the road is in Clay Township.

Funding: The Furnace Hill Road paving project was funded by the township’s liquid fuels allocation from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. This year, Clay Township received approximately $325,000 from the state liquid fuels fund.

What’s next: Supervisors will hold their next meeting at 7 a.m. May 23, at the township building located at 870 Durlach Rd., Stevens.