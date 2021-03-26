When: Clay Township supervisors meeting, March 23.

What happened: John Williamson, of Ephrata-based agricultural consulting firm TeamAg Inc., presented a draft report on the township’s Growing Greener grant.

Background: The Growing Greener grant is Pennsylvania’s largest single investment of state funds in history to address the commonwealth's “critical environmental concerns of the 21st century.” Township manager Bruce Leisey said in a March 24 email the township received the grant in 2019.

Why it matters: Leisey said a component of the grant was to monitor streams to understand pollution sources and amounts found in township streams. In a March 22 letter, Williamson wrote “with the pandemic’s impact winding down, we recommend that the township request an extension with the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection for this grant from December 2021 to December 2022. He divided his report into two “deliverables” to officials — farm visits and water quality.

Farm visits: Williamson told supervisors farm visits will resume after the planner assigned to the township receives his second COVID-19 vaccination. The farm visits, conducted by TeamAg, are to ensure that farms have manure management and an agricultural erosion and sedimentation plan filed with the Lancaster County Conservation District. Williamson said 37 Clay farms have blueprints filed with the district. He said his team will focus on visiting farms that do not have designs filed and provide guidance to farmers on how to draft them.

Quotable: “We want to try and make sure to visit each of the farms in Clay Township,” Williamson told supervisors.

Water Quality: Williamson said TeamAg inc. installed two permanent sondes, devices that measure temperature, depth and turbidity, at Middle Creek. The sondes, located on Mountain Springs and West Lime Rock roads became operational on Feb, 26, 2020. Township streams have been measured over the past year to understand the amount and source of the pollution.

Findings: Williamson wrote in his report that there are higher levels of sedimentation at the upstream Middle Creek sonde, on Mountain Springs Road, than the downstream sonde, on West Lime Rock Road. He is waiting on a report from Lititz-based ecological design company LandStudies Inc. on a March 18 rainfall to determine areas that have made significant improvements in sediment reductions.

Supervisors’ explanation: Supervisor Gary Landis said the sondes were put in to see where the township was in terms of improving and meeting water quality goals.

Goodbye: Supervisors acknowledged the final meeting of roadmaster Earl Stauffer, who will be retiring on March 31 after 38 years with the township.

Replacement: The township has three final candidates for the job.

What's next: Supervisors will meet at 6:30 p.m. April 12 at the township building at 870 Durlach Road, Stevens.