What: Clay Township Supervisors meeting, Aug. 10.

What happened: Concern and confusion were expressed about an executive order from President Donald Trump calling for deferral of payroll taxes by employers.

Background: The deferral was one of the things Trump pushed through via executive order after Congress stalled at approving further stimulus money to ease the impact of the coronavirus on the economy. The payroll tax holiday would put a hold on paying certain payroll taxes until the end of 2021. However, the tax money would have to be repaid later.

Discussion: Asked by board chairman Tim Lausch if he planned to withhold taxes on employees, township Manager Bruce Leisey said he was seeking clarification from the government. He questioned whether or not Trump’s tax decision was going to be litigated, and recommended not deferring.

Quotable: “I think it’ll be litigated,” Leisey said. “I know AARP and some retirement groups will challenge it.”

Other business: Cloister Flooring, 100 Durlach Road, was granted conditional approval of a preliminary land development plan to erect a 9,150-square-foot warehouse to the rear of its current building.

Parking OK: The board gave the OK for Fox Family Partners to continue use of a temporary parking facility adjacent to the Fox Meadow Creamery. This is an annual request the business must make since the lot is on a preserved family farm.

Vacancy: Supervisors voted to activate the vacancy board to fill an auditor position following the recent death of Glenn Weaver.