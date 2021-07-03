When: Clay Township supervisors meeting, June 22.

What happened: Township manager Bruce Leisey spoke about an inspection of a one-lane bridge on Wissler Road over Middle Creek. Five inches of undermining was discovered during the inspection of the bridge, which has a weight capacity of 10 tons.

Why it matters: Leisey told supervisors the bridge will need to be fixed within the next six months, calling it “critical.” The township does not have a start date for the bridge repairs. Leisey said on June 29 the repairs will be completed within the six months requirement. He added the bridge will not be closed and the township is working on a plan of action.

Cause: The undermining was caused by the flow of water under the bridge over time. The defect was found under the right wingwall that continues into the abutment. Leisey said there are no indications of settlement on the roadway or the shoulder area that may be caused by the undermining.

The work: Leisey told supervisors Jersey barriers would be installed to divert water away from the bridge. Workers would have to clean underneath the bridge, place rebar and flowable concrete to fix it. Since this is an emergency project, permitting will be expedited through an emergency permit process. However, the project would still need to go out to bid.

Cost: Leisey gave an estimate between $25,000-$40,000 to supervisors for the project. No final cost was given.

Supervisor's comment: Supervisor Gary Landis asked if the emergency project will affect the budget. Leisey said he is “not stressed” about funding as Liquid Fuels funds will be used. Landis also asked if all bridges were being inspected by PennDOT. Most of the bridges in Clay are inspected by PennDOT biannually.

Quotable: “If they’re doing every other year, we shouldn’t have any surprises,” Landis said.

Executive session: An executive session was held for employee matters.

What’s next: Supervisors will meet at 6:30 p.m. on July 12 at the township building, 870 Durlach Road, Stevens.