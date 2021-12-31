When: Clay Township supervisors meeting, Dec. 22.

What happened: Supervisors voted 3-0 to approve the final 2022 budget of $2.5 million. The millage rate will remain at 1.17 mills.

Tax revenue: The township is set to make $647,543 in 2022 from real estate property taxes. Within local taxes, $150,000 in real estate transfer taxes, $860,000 in local earned income tax and $95,000 in local service tax.

Fire: Within the 2022 budget, the township will contribute to the local fire companies for equipment purchases. The township is serviced by three fire companies. Durlach/ Mount Airy will receive $41,679, with $17,000 of the contribution to go toward the purchase of a new tanker. The Lincoln Fire Company will receive $15,000, with $5,000 going toward new rescue equipment. The Bricklerville Fire Company in neighboring Elizabeth Township will receive $6,875.

Ambulance: The township will spend $16,000 for ambulance contributions in 2022. Ephrata and North West ambulance associations will each receive $8,000. In 2021, Clay dispersed $7,000 to each association.

Police: The budget also includes an 8.5% increase for contracted police services with the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department at $670,825. In 2021, the township budgeted $616,465. The Township is anticipated to spend $651,429 in contract fees, compared to the $597,604 in 2021.

Other business: Supervisors voted 3-0 to vacate Carpenter Road. The road is jointly owned by Ephrata and Clay townships, with Warwick Township owning the majority of it. Township Manager Bruce Leisey said in a Dec. 27 email, “Due to the minimal traffic and maintenance required to the road, it was determined in conjunction with the two property owners whose property abuts Carpenter Road to give the road to them.” All property owners will have access to the vacated roadway via an easement. The alternative route would be Lincoln Road, a state road.

What’s next: Clay Township supervisors will hold their reorganization meeting at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 3. Their first regular meeting of the new year will be at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 10 at the township building on 870 Durlach Road, Stevens.