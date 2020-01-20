- When: Supervisors meeting, Jan. 13.

- What happened: David Golias spoke on behalf of his neighbor, Peggy Paul, of 513 Foggy Bottom Road in the Wildflower Pond development. Heavy rains swell a stormwater basin behind her home and flood into her yard, according to Golias. The troublesome water doesn’t come from her development but from the adjacent Hometowne Square, he said, through a pipe under Paul’s property and, partially, under 511 Foggy Bottom Road. It then flows across a fan-shaped stone level spreader enclosed within concrete curbing before entering a swale. The problem is, Golias said, instead of draining into the swale to be released in a timely manner, the water backs up into her yard and turns the ground soggy for long periods of time. He questioned how such a system was approved.

- Response: Township solicitor Jennifer Mejia said that the level spreader is working the way it is supposed to. The plan went through the proper channels, reviews and public comments as required, she said.

- Quotable: “It doesn’t have to be the best option,” she said of the way the situation was dealt with. “It has to be something which meets our requirements.”

- What’s next: The 50-minute discussion ended with the township offering to send township engineer Robert Lynn out to make sure the system was working as designed, and then for the township to try to set up a meeting between the affected residents and the developer to see what, if anything, could be worked out. The 2-inch drain pipe will also be checked for clogs.

- Other business: The board discussed a resolution asking the Pennsylvania Game Commission to increase the payment it makes to the township for lands lying inside the game land boundaries. Currently 3,901 acres of township property lies within the game commission’s boundaries. The game commission is tax exempt but pays Clay Township $1.20 per acre, or $4,681. Citing a state audit of the game commission that shows a $70 million surplus, the township is asking the commission to increase its payment to the municipality to $2 per acre for an additional $3,120.80 in revenue.

