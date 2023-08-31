When: Clay Township supervisors meeting, Aug. 22.

What happened: Clay School Road resident Peter Leach addressed his concerns about “inappropriate noise” in a residential area that occurred in June and July at Ephrata Community Church. He asked the township to take his concerns into consideration if the church notifies the township of future events.

Noise: The noise Leach referenced was from the church’s Thursday revival events that were held in a 60-by-160-foot open tent in June and July. Leach reported he heard “very loud” rock music until 10 p.m. during the first June event and until 11 p.m. at the final event in July. “It wasn’t terrible but it’s an annoyance,” Leach said.

Quotable: “I'm not against religion,” Leach said. “I'm a Christian myself.”

Why it matters: Clay School Road is home to large residential areas in addition to the Ephrata Community Church and Clay Elementary School. The section of the road where the church is located sits in a valley, which amplifies sound travel to nearby residential areas as far back as Clearview Road.

Township reaction: Chair Tim Lausch said the township has had its concerns about noise there. Bruce Leisey, township manager, said the complaints he received were from residents who wake up early in the morning for work. He also received complaints from nearby residents who couldn't watch television because the bass was so loud.

Quotable: “It goes right through the house,” Leach said.

Background: Supervisors approved the tent request from Ephrata Community Church May 23. Supervisor Gary Landis said the township felt pretty assured the noise from the events wouldn't bring “that intensity.” Landis also said he was caught off guard with how intense the noise was.

Quotable: “The good news is they don't just have the right to do that,” said Landis. “It is something special that does have to come to our attention.”

Solicitor comments: Jennifer Mejia, township solicitor, said the township is reviewing how “things can be better” next year. She asked Leach for his thoughts on the events occurring less frequently with advanced notice to nearby residents. Leach said advanced notice would allow him and other residents to plan around it. He also expressed his preferences of taking the music indoors or holding the events at a different location that is “not so much” in a residential area.

What's next: Mejia said the township has to examine any requests from Ephrata Community Church “beyond the tent permit.” Supervisors will hold their next meeting at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 11 at the township building, 870 Durlach Road Stevens.