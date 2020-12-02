Clay Township building

When: Clay Township supervisors meeting, Nov. 9, follow-up.

What happened: Supervisors unveiled the 2021 preliminary budget with good news for residents. The $2.2 million spending plan holds real estate taxes at the current 1.17 mills. It marks the third year with no tax hike. The budget calls for revenues of $2,181,170 against expenses of $2,169,542.

Revenues: Main sources of revenue in the new budget are $637,929 from real estate taxes and $1.08 million from enabling taxes. The latter includes real estate transfer fees, earned income tax and local service taxes. In addition the township expects income of $32,000 from plan review and permit fees, $84,483 from local and state grants, $24,568 from state aid and $15,000 from fines and accident reports.

Sewer funds: Expected sewer revenues of $88,160 will be offset by expenses projected at $101,700. The difference will be transferred from a $427,291 sewer fund balance account. Similarly, liquid fuels money from the state in the amount of $325,277 will be offset by contracted services expenses for major road repairs in the amount of $362,000. The shortfall will come from an existing liquid fuels fund balance of $652,965.

Expenses: Under major expenses, the township will pay $607,007 for police services through Northern Lancaster County Regional Police. The township also will contribute $92,656 for fire protection including $43,152 to be distributed among the three fire companies that serve the township. The lion’s share of that will be $25,679 to neighboring Durlach/Mount Airy Fire Company, with Lincoln and Brickerville fire companies each receiving $6,825. In addition $43,152 will be paid to the fire relief fund and an extra $8,000 will go to Durlach/Mount Airy Fire Company to make up for fund-raising revenues lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The township also will contribute $7,000 each to both Ephrata and North West ambulance companies.

What’s next: The budget is open for public inspection at the township office, 870 Durlach Road, Stevens. It will be voted on at the township’s Dec. 22 meeting.

