When: Clay Township supervisors meeting, Dec. 13.

What happened: Supervisors voted 3-0 to approve signage for a walking trail at Home Towne Square after hearing concerns from residents of the 55-and-older community. Supervisors voted unanimously to have signs posted declaring the pedestrian trail walking only and no bicycles.

Why it matters: The issue was first brought up at an earlier meeting by resident Debra Rosser-Hogben, a resident of Home Towne Square who addressed her concerns to the board. She was worried about the safety of residents of the 55-and-older community. The issue has been ongoing for many months, since the summer, Rosser-Hogben said. Home Towne Square originally asked the township to take ownership of the trail and the roads, which the township declined. Rosser-Hogben was not in attendance at the meeting held on Dec. 13.

Background: At the July 12 supervisors meeting, Rosser-Hogben told township officials the walking path was not wide enough to accommodate walkers and recreational vehicles such as bikes, motorbikes and skateboards. There have also been accidents reported on the trail between walkers and bicycles. She said liability issues will fall onto the homeowners association due to the path not being wide enough to accommodate the different traffic.

Details: Township engineer Bob Lynn said there will be three signs posted. He said one of the signs will be posted on Hackman Road. The sign will simply say “pedestrians only” on the top of the sign and no bicycles on the bottom with images.

Solicitor’s say: Township solicitor Jennifer Mejia said the idea for the sign was to be “clear, not too wordy.” She also said the developer Landmark Homes will install the signs, but there was “debate” on who would pay for the signs and posts.

HOA reaction: Russ Begly, president of the homeowners association of Home Towne Square, said the sign is simple and residents are happy with the result. He also told supervisors he spoke to Rosser-Hogben about the sign and said “she was fine” with the signage.

Quotable: “Simple as possible,” Begly said.

2022 schedule: Supervisors also voted unanimously to officially announce and approve the meeting dates for 2022. The supervisors will continue to meet twice a month, holding an evening and a morning meeting. The first meeting will remain at 6:30 p.m. on the second Monday of the month. The second being will remain at 7 a.m. on the fourth Tuesday of the month.

What’s next: Supervisors will approve the final 2022 budget on at a time to be determined Dec. 22 at the township building on 870 Durlach Road, Stevens.