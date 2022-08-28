When: Clay Township supervisors meeting, Aug. 22.

What happened: With Vice chair Keith Martin abstaining, supervisors voted unanimously to select Martin as the Clay Township representative for the proposed Northwest EMS Authority. The action taken by supervisors does not confirm Clay will be joining the authority.

Why it matters: Martin has represented Clay Township in Northwest EMS committee meetings. Clay Township Manager Bruce Leisey said Northwest EMS needed municipalities to designate a tentative representative for the initial paperwork. He told supervisors an elected official or a municipal manager can serve as the representative.

Quotable: “I’ll volunteer to be the board member of the authority if Clay Township would join,” Martin said.

Supervisor’s reaction: Chair Tim Lausch thanked Martin for his commitment and willingness to volunteer as the Clay representative.

Public meetings: Leisey told supervisors Clay was the last municipality to approve advertising a public notice for the Sept. 7 public meeting that will address public comments from the upcoming Aug. 31 meeting at Chiques Church, 4045 Sunnyside Road, Manheim. Supervisors then voted unanimously to advertise the notice. Leisey said the meeting on Sept. 7 will take place at 7 p.m. at Patton Hall on the Masonic Home Patton Center, 1244 Bainbridge Road, Elizabethtown. He added Northwest EMS would like to have a quorum of municipal officials there.

Purpose: The purpose of both meetings is for residents and public officials to understand the concept of the regional authority for emergency services, and to provide basic information. Both meetings are not for municipalities to decide whether to formally join or not. The supervisors voted on July 11 to advertise the public notice for the Aug. 31 meeting.

Next steps: Following the Sept. 7 intermunicipal meeting, municipalities will decide at their September meetings whether to draft ordinances regarding their status with the regional authority. Supervisors will hold their next meeting at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 12 in the township building, 870 Durlach Road, Stevens.