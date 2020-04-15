When: Supervisors meeting, April 13.

What happened: Supervisors discussed potential financial loss due to the COVID-19 pandemic during the meeting, which was held via teleconference. The municipality is looking at a $90,000 loss in earned income from tax revenue.

Details: The figure came from the Lancaster County Tax Collection Bureau, said Township Manager Bruce Leisey, and is causing him to reexamine the township’s 2020 budget. The budget adopted at the end of last year shows a $10,000 projected surplus. Leisey is hoping to preserve that surplus by identifying money “we won’t have to spend or don’t have to spend to try to get as close to zero as possible.” Leisey said the $90,000 figure is just an estimate, and that by the May 11 meeting, he hopes to have a more accurate loss figure.

Revenues: The board approved a joint petition now before every other county municipality and school district to postpone tax revenues from properties going up for sheriff sale until 2021. “Any sales that would occur for nonpayment of taxes will be postponed until 2021,” Leisey said. The township usually receives just "a couple thousand dollars" each year from such sales. The township also agreed to extend the penalty-free deadline for paying property taxes to Dec. 31. For these resolutions to take effect, they must be approved countywide.

What’s next: Leisey does not know if the May meeting will be at the township building or via teleconference. If by phone, residents should check the township website at claytwp.com for details on how to connect.