When: Clay Township supervisors meeting, May 9.

What happened: Supervisors voted unanimously on an ordinance that would allow the township to explore the possibility of joining an emergency medical services authority in the future.

Why it matters: Clay Township currently receives emergency medical services, including ambulances, from Northwest EMS. The supervisors recognize the committee’s mission to establish a feasible platform for regional support of emergency medical services.

Background: Municipalities in northwestern Lancaster County joined a committee with representatives from Northwest EMS Inc. to discuss forming a regional EMS authority in June 2021. On March 30, a potential framework was presented to northwestern Lancaster County municipalities including Clay Township. Clay was also requested by the committee to become a founding member, should the authority be created.

Incorporation ordinance: The ordinance passed by supervisors does not mean Clay is officially in the EMS authority. A separate corporation ordinance would need to be passed should Clay decide to join the EMS authority. The separate ordinance would require a future public hearing and the proposed enactment to be advertised.

Need more time: By passing this ordinance, township officials felt they needed additional time to determine the “best method” to address funding challenges for EMS organizations. While recognizing that need, the ordinance would also allow the township to hear public comment on the matter. Officials will continue to participate in the exploration of whether a regional authority will solve funding issues EMS organizations are facing.

What’s next: Supervisors will hold their next meeting at 7 a.m. May 24 in the township building, 870 Durlach Road, Stevens.