When: Clay supervisors meeting, July 27.

What happened: Supervisors voted 2-1 to designate roads in the proposed Wyndale development to be private streets. Chair Tim Lausch and Supervisor Gary Landis voted yes while vice chair Keith Martin voted no.

Why it matters: Discussions of road designation for Wyndale have occurred for months between the township, developer Lincoln Land Group and the Hometowne Square Homeowners Association. By designating the roads private, the future homeowners association of the Wyndale development would be responsible for maintenance, including snow removal. Had the road been declared public, the township would be responsible for maintenance. In the plans, the developer proposed the roads to have designated specifications for public roads in accordance with the state Department of Transportation.

Background: Wyndale is on 85.6 acres in the R-2 zoning district, where 96 single-family detached dwellings will be constructed. Residents from the nearby Hometowne Square development addressed their concerns at the July 12 meeting about the development. Attorneys representing the developer and the Hometowne Square Homeowners Association are addressing concerns as the developer prepares to submit its final land subdivision plan to supervisors for approval.

Dissent: Martin explained after the meeting he felt the developer constructed the roads to meet the township’s ordinance requirements for public streets or was willing to make any small changes necessary to do so. He added he did not want to deviate from precedent, although he acknowledged it is certainly easier for the township if they remain private.

Martin’s concerns: Acknowledging that the “development was an issue of public concern” from Hometowne Square residents, Martin was concerned that acting on Wyndale during the morning meeting (the township holds one morning meeting and one evening meeting each month) could be perceived as inappropriate by Hometowne Square residents. He said personally he did not have any issues with workshop-type conversations and was comfortable with conducting the vote. He cautioned supervisors of not “diving into complex plans” at future morning meetings.

Quotable: “The question is not whether we’re doing something inappropriate, it’s more of what could be perceived as inappropriate. I just don’t want to get into making decisions that are going to affect the plan of the development without having our residents,” Martin said.

What’s next: The Wyndale development will be voted on by supervisors for final approval at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 9 at the township building, 870 Durlach Road, Stevens.